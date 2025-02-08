OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on the second night of a back to back. This game featuers the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Western Conference facing off inside the Fedex Forum in Memphis, and potentially a look at each team close to full strength.
The Thunder saw Chet Holmgren return on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors in a 121-109 win, and it remains up in the air if the seven-footer will play on the second leg of a back-to-back fresh off a hip injury. Lu Dort was a late scratch due to back spasms against Toronto, joining Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell in street clothes.
Memphis sees a near-clean bill of health for the first time this season, with only Desmond Bane tabbed as questionable of its rotational pieces.
The Grizzlies have the rest advantage while riding a four game winning streak to make the Thunder's stretch. Memphis is 9-1 in its last ten, with the Thunder 7-3 over that same span.
After these two teams tangoed in Bricktown with Jaren Jackson Jr. as the lone true Grizzlie, this game marks the first matchup that gives even a glimpse into how these two squads size each other up.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 2-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 241.5 points Fanduel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Despite its lopsided win over the Toronto Raptors, the Oklahoma City Thunder only shot 29 percent from beyond the arc on the night - the Thunder have to shoot better with Isaiah Joe's 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and Alex Caruso's 2-for-4 from distance lifting the percentage as the only two players to hit multiple triples on the night. That has to improve against Memphis to get a win.
Jalen Williams turned in an impressive offensive night, getting downhill consistently and posting 27 points to include four and-ones. That physicality and aggressiveness has to remain against the Grizzlies.
Battling Zach Edey will be a difficult task for Oklahoma City with Holmgren's murky injury status for the second leg of a back to back. This could lead to the Thunder being forward to swarm the paint on the giant center and be disciplined in closing out when the ball is sprayed to the 3-point line. A crisp defensive night is recquired to win the battle.
Oklahoma City has to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take over this game as a scorer against a Memphis team that has capable defenders or better everywhere you turn. For an offense that has struggled to generate points without its superstar on the hardwood, it puts even more pressure on those minutes tonight.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (41-9) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (36-16)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
The OKC Thunder are on the second night of a back to back, the injury report below reflects the last submitted report by Oklahoma City. The Thunder will not issue a fresh report until roughly 1 PM CT.
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Lu Dort (Back) OUT
Memphis Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane (Ankle) Questionable
- Zach Edey (Nasal Fracture) Available
- Cam Spencer (Thumb) OUT
- Johnny Davis (Not with Team) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
FedEx Forum - Memphis, TN
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back to back against the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with an injury report that is up in the air. The Thunder would need an impressive performance to knock off the Grizzlies in what could be a schedule'd loss.
Up next, the OKC Thunder have a day off on Sunday before opening back up a two-game home stand by hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday inside the Paycom Center.
