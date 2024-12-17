OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in the NBA Cup Championship on Tuesday. This game does not count in the NBA regular season standings, but will crown the second ever NBA in-season tournament champion, now called the NBA Cup.
The Los Angeles Lakers won the first edition of this title a year ago and now these two go toe-to-toe in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stars will be out as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard squad off with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. This is a stand alone game, with no other NBA action taking place.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 5-point favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder need a strong shooting night to loosen up the Bucks defense, capable of packing the paint and making life hard on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams who do damage inside the arc.
Oklahoma City has to force plenty of turnovers, its season total suggests this will not be a problem, but letting the Bucks set up its half court defense makes life harder on the Thunder.
The Thunder will be giving plenty of attention to the Bucks two stars, but must remain disciplined on shooters like AJ Green and Taurean Prince who can get red-hot on open looks.
Oklahoma City has the ability to switch the look on Giannis Antetokounmpo to keep him guessing. From Lu Dort playing under him, the physicality of Jalen Williams and bigger frame of Isaiah Hartenstein, mixing and matching coverages to make things as uncomfortable on the Bucks superstar.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (14-11)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Ducas (Back) OUT
- Adam Flagler (Metatarsal) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
Milwaukee Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Partellar) Probable
- Damian Lillard (Calf) Probable
- Khris Middleton (non-COVID Illness) Questionable
- Liam Robbins (Ankle) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Tuesday, December 16, 2024 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
T-Mobile Center - Las Vegas, NV
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are seeking to become the second team to ever win an in-season tournament in the NBA. Up next, Oklahoma City hits the road to take on the Orlando Magic on the front end of a back to back wrapping up against the Miami Heat. The Thunder-Magic tilt takes place on Thursday night.
