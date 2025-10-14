OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will continue their preseason slate, this time traveling to Milwaukee to take on an Eastern Conference foe in the Bucks.
OKC presently stands at 2-2 in the regular season, twice beating up on the Charlotte Hornets, with losses to Dallas and Indiana following both. They've played their starters in only one contest so far, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's co-stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams yet to make their 2025 appearances.
There's been plenty of reason for optimism so far for the young Thunder, though the preseason has been marred somewhat by a myriad of injuries.
Below are both Oklahoma City and Milwaukee's injury reports ahead of another preseason game:
OKC Thunder Injuries:
Thomas Sorber — Out: ACL tear
Kenrich Williams — Out: Knee scope
Jalen Williams — Out: Wrist surgery
Nikola Topic — Out: Testicular procedure
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Ankle
Isaiah Joe — Out: Knee
Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Soreness
Branden Carlson — Questionable: Soreness
Milwaukee Bucks injuries:
N/A
Unfortunately, the injury report is already becoming fairly lengthy for the OKC Thunder.
Only Thomas Sorber, Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic will be confirmed to be out for tonight’s bout with the Bucks. Sorber suffered an ACL tear in an offseason workout that will sideline him for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. Williams underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure, and Topic underwent a procedure that will keep him out for several weeks following the team’s preseason opener.
Jalen Williams presently has the highest-profile injury, having suffered a wrist injury in last year’s Finals’ run, and undergoing surgery in the offseason. He appears to be working his way back still, though he’ll notably travel with the team to Milwaukee for the first time this preseason.
Both Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe left the bout with Indiana days ago early due to respective injuries, and one could draw easy conclusions that the Thunder will be careful with their returns.
We’ve yet to see Chet Holmgren in preseason, firstly due to rest, then due to soreness. And Branden Carlson only played in the team’s first game versus the Hornets.
Somewhat luckily, it seems the Thunder have avoided major injury so far, save for their newest draftee. But the team's depth is already being cut into as the 2025-26 regular season nears. All eyes will be on OKC's injury report in the coming weeks to see who can get healthy ahead of the opener.
The Thunder and Bucks tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.