Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

OKC takes on Milwaukee Tuesday night for another preseason bout.

Derek Parker

Oklahoma forward Chet Holmgren (7) poses for a photo shoot during Thunder media day at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
Oklahoma forward Chet Holmgren (7) poses for a photo shoot during Thunder media day at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will continue their preseason slate, this time traveling to Milwaukee to take on an Eastern Conference foe in the Bucks.

OKC presently stands at 2-2 in the regular season, twice beating up on the Charlotte Hornets, with losses to Dallas and Indiana following both. They've played their starters in only one contest so far, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's co-stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams yet to make their 2025 appearances.

There's been plenty of reason for optimism so far for the young Thunder, though the preseason has been marred somewhat by a myriad of injuries.

Below are both Oklahoma City and Milwaukee's injury reports ahead of another preseason game:

OKC Thunder Injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: ACL tear

Kenrich Williams — Out: Knee scope

Jalen Williams — Out: Wrist surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Testicular procedure

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Ankle

Isaiah Joe — Out: Knee

Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Soreness

Branden Carlson — Questionable: Soreness

Milwaukee Bucks injuries:

N/A

Unfortunately, the injury report is already becoming fairly lengthy for the OKC Thunder.

Only Thomas Sorber, Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic will be confirmed to be out for tonight’s bout with the Bucks. Sorber suffered an ACL tear in an offseason workout that will sideline him for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. Williams underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure, and Topic underwent a procedure that will keep him out for several weeks following the team’s preseason opener.

Jalen Williams presently has the highest-profile injury, having suffered a wrist injury in last year’s Finals’ run, and undergoing surgery in the offseason. He appears to be working his way back still, though he’ll notably travel with the team to Milwaukee for the first time this preseason. 

Both Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Joe left the bout with Indiana days ago early due to respective injuries, and one could draw easy conclusions that the Thunder will be careful with their returns.

We’ve yet to see Chet Holmgren in preseason, firstly due to rest, then due to soreness. And Branden Carlson only played in the team’s first game versus the Hornets.

Somewhat luckily, it seems the Thunder have avoided major injury so far, save for their newest draftee. But the team's depth is already being cut into as the 2025-26 regular season nears. All eyes will be on OKC's injury report in the coming weeks to see who can get healthy ahead of the opener.

The Thunder and Bucks tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.

feed

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

Home/News