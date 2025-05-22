OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 Western Conference Finals. The OKC Thunder hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, but the Minesota Timberwolves only need to get one on the road to start this series, as is the case for every underdog.
With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, this is a dream matchup. Not only does each time have a star leading the way with league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking on Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, but each boasts great defenses, have key rotational contributors and are most importantly healthy.
Game 2's NBA Injury Report looks exactly as the series opener's did. The Oklahoma City Thunder are only listing red shirt rookie Nikola Topic on its injury report while the Minnesota Timberwolves have no names to include on its injury report.
Two healthy teams duking it out for the right to head to the NBA Finals is a rarity after such a marathon of a season and two rounds to get here.
Game 2 is set for 7:30 PM CT on ESPN with a pregame ceremony to give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his MVP trophy.
NBA Injury Report Game 2
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
No Injuries to report.
Up next, the series shifts to the Target Center as the Minnesota Timberwolves host Game 3 and Game 4 starting on Saturday, May 24. The entire series will be exclusively broadcasted on ESPN and its family of networks.