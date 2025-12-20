Three Takeaways From Heartbreaking Thunder Loss to Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost a heartbreaker in the clutch, 112-107, on Friday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Target Center. With the loss, the Thunder fell to 25-3 and 1-2 in their last three games.

Missed opportunities to end possessions were the story of the night for Oklahoma City, allowing 29 second-chance points on 18 offensive rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a complete performance for the Thunder, scoring 35 points, assisting on seven made shots, tallying two steals and two blocks.

Anthony Edwards drilled the game-winning dagger triple with Cason Wallace playing near-perfect defense with 38.5 seconds left. The triple was the icing on his 26-point, 12-rebound performance in his return from injury.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's defeat.

Dec 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Staff restrains Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch after a referee ejected him for chasing him down on a call for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

1. A Game Of Runs

The Thunder stormed out to a strong 12-point advantage behind an 8-0 run following the ejection of Timberwolves' Head Coach Chris Finch. The tides looked to be flowing to another blowout victory from the defending champs, but Minnesota and the sport of basketball had other plans.

Basketball is a sport of streaks and runs; this game was no different. The Thunder held a 12-point advantage early in the second quarter, but a strong stretch of two-way play allowed the Timberwolves to knot up the scoreline at 43 just six minutes later.

After the Timberwolves won the second quarter 25-18, the Thunder's double-digit advantage was trimmed to just three points at the break.

Constant runs from either side continued in the third period, with Minnesota bursting to multiple quick runs after timely Thunder answers to eventually take a five-point lead. The Thunder would go on a 16-3 run to take a six-point lead before a Bones Hyland answer turned the game right into the Timberwolves' favor.

The third quarter had 10 lead changes in the period, with the Thunder leading by two at the end of it.

In the fourth quarter and clutch, the teams mostly traded baskets, with two runs from both sides that canceled each other out. Nonetheless, "runs" defined the night.

Dec 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

2. Two-way Brilliance By Gilgeous-Alexander

The aspect that has made Gilgeous-Alexander special among his superstar peers has always been his constant ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. Against Minnesota, that remained true.

The reigning MVP scored 35 points while also tallying five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Beyond the box score, Gilgeous-Alexander was able to disrupt multiple Timberwolf offensive sets off the ball.

Defensive impact was a major reason why Gilgeous-Alexander was named Most Valuable Player last season, being a borderline All-Defensive team member as the scoring champ. Defense continues to be an underrated calling card of his game this season.

Dec 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

3. Second-chance Points Cost Thunder

Coming into the game, the Thunder allowed a bottom-10 offensive rebounds against and second chance points against in the NBA; the opposite was the case against the Timberwolves. Minnesota grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and scored 29 second-chance points against the Thunder.

The most important part of an elite defense is finishing possessions with a rebound, and the Thunder were unable to do so for most of the night. When it mattered most, the ability to grab a rebound handed the Thunder their third loss of the season.

Down two in the clutch, an offensive rebound was able to create a second-chance point opportunity that Gilgeous-Alexander converted to tie the game up at 100. On the defensive side, every time the Thunder got a stop down the stretch, full effort from both sides was used to grab the rebound; the brute force of the Timberwolves pushed them to a victory.

In the game's final minute, rebounding once again cost the Thunder, as Rudy Gobert tapped out a missed free throw, allowing Edwards to give the Timberwolves a one-point lead with a lethal stepback triple.

That Edwards' three off an offensive rebound was the final dagger of a night defined by missed opportunities to end possessions.