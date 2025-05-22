OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 Preview
Oklahoma City is fresh off a blowout win of the Minnesota Timberwolves to earn a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are seeking out a commanding 2-0 series lead while the Timberwolves hope to do its job as the underdog of getting one in the Paycom Center before heading North to flip home court advantage.
The Thunder saw superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award on Wednesday and he will be presented the award ahead of tip-off inside the Paycom Center.
Here is everything you need to know about Game 2.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 216.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to see Jalen Williams parlay his second half into a strong 48 minutes as Williams was excellent defensively and on the glass with his shots beginning to fall after intermission. Williams has been making high-level decisions all throughout the postseason and its only a matter of time before the shots begin to fall consistently.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander grabbed control of Game 1 in the second half making voer 50% of his shots after halftime and stuffing the stat sheet. Anthony Edwards was held to just one shot attempt in the fourth frame and a lackluster game all around. Whichever star performance best will liekly determine the winner.
Minnesota has to knock down open shots to be able to compete in this game. They jacked up 51 triples, 39 of them open, and only converted on 15 of them. The Timberwolves will continue to be spoonfed open chances from distance, but can not fumble them away.
The Thunder are going to need a continuation of forcing turnovers and flustering the Timberwolves offense which turns into easy offense for Oklahoma City.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
No Injuries to report.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ESPN/ESPN2, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are battling it out for the right to head to the NBA Finals. The Thunder search for a commanding 2-0 series lead, while the Timberwolves hope to do the job of an underdog and even the best-of-7 set to 1-1 before heading to Minnesota for Game 3 on Saturday.
