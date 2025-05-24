Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves get together in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals as the Thunder own a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Timberwolves.

Rylan Stiles

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after dunking against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after dunking against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals as the Thunder own a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Oklahoma City and Minnesota each have seen great injury luck to this point, a rarity in the playoffs this deep. The only injuries either side has reported is Nikola Topic, a redshirt rookie for Oklahoma City who has missed the entire season due ot injury.

Minnesota has announced that there are no injuries on its report for the third straight game of this series.

With each team at full strength, the Minnesota Timberwolves have to throw its best punch in Game 3, for all intents and puposes, this is the series. The Thunder hold a commanding 2-0 series led and a 3-0 mark would put the series to bed as no team has ever dug themselves out of that hole.

The OKC Thunder have to be prepared for the Timberwolves role players to shoot the ball a lot better in Game 3, back at home and having no shortage of easy looks. Coupled with the fact a bounce-back game from Julius Randle is expected and the heroics Anthony Edwards is capable of and it is easy to see Minnesota stabilizing things with a win.

NBA Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

No Injuries to Report.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 on Monday night inside the target center before the series shifts back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday, if necessary.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News