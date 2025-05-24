OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals as the Thunder own a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Oklahoma City and Minnesota each have seen great injury luck to this point, a rarity in the playoffs this deep. The only injuries either side has reported is Nikola Topic, a redshirt rookie for Oklahoma City who has missed the entire season due ot injury.
Minnesota has announced that there are no injuries on its report for the third straight game of this series.
With each team at full strength, the Minnesota Timberwolves have to throw its best punch in Game 3, for all intents and puposes, this is the series. The Thunder hold a commanding 2-0 series led and a 3-0 mark would put the series to bed as no team has ever dug themselves out of that hole.
The OKC Thunder have to be prepared for the Timberwolves role players to shoot the ball a lot better in Game 3, back at home and having no shortage of easy looks. Coupled with the fact a bounce-back game from Julius Randle is expected and the heroics Anthony Edwards is capable of and it is easy to see Minnesota stabilizing things with a win.
NBA Injury Report
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
No Injuries to Report.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 on Monday night inside the target center before the series shifts back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday, if necessary.