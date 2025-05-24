OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals as the Thunder hold a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Minnesota has to regroup at home after dropping both in the Paycom Center. If the Timberwolves can return the favor this is more than a series, but the first issue at hand is avoiding an 0-3 hole.
The Timberwolves are set to respond in a big way and Oklahoma City has to be prepared for Minnesota's best punch.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 218 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Minnesota Timberwolves have to shoot the ball better and Game 3 should trend in that way. Oklahoma City has to be prepared to handle a few Timberwolves runs where the triples are falling and the crowd is rocking. The difference in this game is likely going to be found in the 3-point battle. If it is close to even or especially if the Thunder win it, things trend well for OKC.
Oklahoma City has to continue to get into the paint at will and dominate around the rim from drawing fouls to converting easy buckets the Thunder did a great job of this at home in the first two games, but Minnesota has to play with a different level of physicality and intensity in the lane on both ends.
If the Thunder can create turnovers at a high rate it not only allows for easy offense in transition but deflate what should be a wild Timberwolves crowd hoping to will the home team back into this series.
OKC was led by its Big 3 in Game 2, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren as the only Thunder players in double-figures. That trend of dominance at the top of Oklahoma City's roster has to continue to control the game on the road.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (0-2)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves
No Injuries to Report
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Target Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Minnesota Timberwolves have to respond in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to avoid a 3-0 hole that no one has come back from. This game at home is the Timberwolves best chance to regroup and everyone should expect them too as a high-caliber squad that has been in this spot before.
