OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday. The Thunder hope to close out this series and punch its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. The Timberwolves want to stave off elimination and keep the dream of its first NBA Finals bid alive.
Last time out, the Thunder rattled off runs to keep the Timberwolves at bay despite Minnesota's role players playing lights out in the Target Center, to cling to a 128-126 win.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren stole the show in Game 4 with not just gaudy statlines but scoring or assisting on all 38 points in the final frame.
Here is everything you need to know about this matchup as the Oklahoma City Thunder hope to win some hardware tonight.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 8.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 220.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to continue to swarm Anthony Edwards and force the ball out of his hands to limit shot attempts and once again dare other Timberwolves to beat them. Sure, Minnesota's supporting cast nearly came through in Game 4, but on the road is a whole new ball game as role players typically play worse on the road.
If the Thunder continue to play underneath Julius Randle and get into his body to force turnovers and another non-productive night, then Oklahoma City has to feel extremely good about its chances to polish off this series.
Oklahoma City has to see its role players have a jaw-dropping game, if the Thunder can catch fire from deep and duplicate what the Timberwolves did a game ago with five role players in double-figures, than OKC should start setting up the stage for the postgame trophy presentation.
In close out games, teams can play tight, even at home, a tone setting start from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams can really help the Thunder steady things and get the crowd into it to overwhelm Minnesota with its season on the line.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-3)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
No injuries to report.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ESPN/ESPN2, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have its toughest task still ahead, closing out the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder have the benefit of being at home against a Timberwolves team that might be flat after spoiling an opportunity at home on Monday despite a parade of role players popping off.
Oklahoma City can hoist the Western Conference trophy for the first time since 2012 to head to the NBA Finals tonight inside the Paycom Center. Minnesota is hoping to stave off elimination.
The Thunder have done a great job of protecting home court this postseason, dropping just one home playoff game all season long to date.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.