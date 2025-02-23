OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back from the NBA All-Star Break fresh off a win against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Minnesota fell to Houston on Friday out of the break.
The Thunder and Timberwolves get together for its second of three tilts in a four game span. After the Timberwolves handed the Thunder its tenth loss last Thursday, the two tango against on National TV as the Oklahoma City Thunder come into the game fully healthy.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 228.5 points according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to shoot the ball well from beyond the arc to take over an advantage against Minnesota. The Timberwolves are uniquely designed to pack the paint and make life difficult on the Thunder's drive-and-cut system. When OKC has been turned into a jump shooting team, things have been difficult for them. Getting shots to fall from beyond the arc early frees up the lane for Thunder stars.
The OKC Thunder have to harrass the Timberwolves ball handlers and force them into mistakes early and often to get out and run in transition, making up for the half court defense Minnesota can deploy against Oklahoma City.
Anthony Edwards is capable of stuffing the stat sheet so matching his production is not only a must, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have to force him into difficult shots and avoid the lethal scoring getting comfortable.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (45-10) vs. Minnesota TImberwolves (31-26)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Donte DiVincenzo (Toe) OUT
- Rudy Gobert (Back) OUT
- Julius Randle (Groin) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 8:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Target Center - Minneapolis, MN
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a back to back set which will be largely determined on grit as the two sides play each other in Minnesota Sunday and in Oklahoma City Monday with tip-times separated by less than 24 hours.
