OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to do battle. The Thunder are fresh off a 130-123 win over the Timberwolves and riding a two game winning streak as Minnesota attempts to snap a two game slide.
The season series sits at 2-1 in favor of the Thunder, but the Timberwolves can salvage a split in the series with a win Monday.
This contest will be a battle of grit as each team had to rush to the airport to catch a bird to Bricktown immediately following a hard fought game.
In the midst of Sunday's contest, Jaylen Clark went down with a neck injury and the Thunder's rising star Chet Holmgren has yet to play in a back-to-back set since returning from injury - things should look very differnet for each team on Monday.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 12.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the total over/under is 226.5 points per FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to find a way to limit Naz Reid who has put together excellent performances in recent tilts and his archetype continues to give the Thunder fits. Ried posted 22 points, 11 rebounds and two assists on Sunday with a size advantage against all of his counterparts while draining open triples.
Oklahoma City has to improve on the glass, on Sunday they were outboarded 44-37. To make matters worse, the Thunder had too many careless turnovers giving it away 13 times, the same amount the Wolves did. This is where OKC typically makes up the possession battle with a lopsided turnover column. Both of these things must regulate for the Thunder to sweep the back-to-back set.
The Thunder got an MVP performance out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who went for 37 points, eight assists, as many rebounds, three steals and a trio of blocks while shooting 54 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the arc and 8-for-11 from the charity stripe.
With tired legs on the second night of a back to back and the Thunder likely missing the 19 points Holmgren posted (projecting that he rests on the second leg of a back-to-back) this game will be largely decided by which team has the biggest performance from a role player to shift the scale on this contest.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (46-10) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27)
INJURIES:
Note: Each team is on a back-to-back and will not submit an injury report for this contest until Monday afternoon.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Donte DiVincenzo (Toe) OUT
- Rudy Gobert (Back) OUT
- Julius Randle (Groin) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, February 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
NBATV, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are doing battle again for the second time in less than 24 hours and the third time in four games. This game will largely be a bout of grit as each team has to struggle with scheduled adversity.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking the road once again to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CT.
