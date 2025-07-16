OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Game Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Summer League, the last of the pool play games. The OKC Thunder enter this game unbeaten while the Pelicans fly in win-less in Vegas.
Oklahoma City have been playing great basketball led by its guard duo of second-year ball handler Ajay Mitchell and the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Nikola Topic, making his NBA debut after rehabbing from an ACL tear.
The Thunder got back Branden Carlson in NBA Summer League action in Tuesday's win over the Orlando Magic. Carlson, a two-way contracted center who shined a year ago, started the Summer sidelined due to an ankle sprain.
Here is everything you need to know about today's matchup.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 10-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the total over/under is 179.5 points.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR:
It is unclear if Mitchell, Topic and Carlson will remain in the lineup for Oklahoma City. Historically, teams shut down NBA players the deeper into Summer League the games go. However, this distance is already uncharted territory for OKC to still be placing contracted players on the court. Perhaps, the Thunder will continue to buck this trend.
If that is the case, Topic will be the biggest draw for this contest. His passing has dazzled throughout Summer League but took another step on Tuesday playing alongside Carlson. Having a functional seven-footer who can score from beyond the arc and at the rim allows the Thunder guard to open up the offense.
Oklahoma City has seen Mitchell be the best player on the floor in each Summer League game, tonight should be no different if the 2024 second rounder suits up again. His ability to get to the rim is special and continues to show why he was a staple of Mark Daigneault's rotation before getting hurt.
Despite going 0-for-3 on Tuesday, Chris Youngblood continues to make a strong case for the third and final two-way spot on Oklahoma City's roster. The typical sharpshooter turned in his best defensive performance in that outing and has at least two more shots to continue to impress.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-3)
INJURIES:
The NBA does not release Injury Reports for NBA Summer League games.
WHEN:
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 8:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Pavillon - Las Vegas, NV
TV/RADIO:
NBATV, FanDuel Sports OK, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are wrapping up the pool play games in their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. With Connor Johnson's club unbeaten, the Thunder still have a chance to win the NBA Summer League title after winning the NBA Championship three weeks ago. It is unclear if the Thunder will gun for the honor by continuing to play Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic and Branden Carlson or not.
Up next, regardless of outcome Oklahoma City will play a fifth Summer League game that will be announced by the NBA following today's action.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.