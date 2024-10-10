OKC Thunder vs New Zealand Breakers: Game Preview, Betting Odds
On the second night of a back-to-back the Oklahoma City Thunder will play their third preseason game in four nights as they welcome the New Zealand Breakers to town for an exhibition up the road in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In the annual preseason game the Thunder play in the BOK Center, many of Oklahoma City's regulars will be sitting out as Mark Daigneault attempts to manage this grueling stretch out of the gates.
The New Zealand Breakers are 0-2 in their NBA tour, falling to the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers prior to this date with the OKC Thunder.
The Breakers have yet to crack 90 points stateside, and the Thunder's stiffling defense aims to keep that streak in tact.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 37.5-point favorites against the New Zealand Breakers, and the total over/under is 212.5 points.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR:
Preseason results never matter but particularly in a contest against a non-nba team with regulars sitting. However, there are still plenty of storylines to watch for this deep Thunder team.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will likely lean on third-year lottery pick Ousmane Dieng in this contest against his former team. Dieng played heavy minutes down the stretch against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, after getting the start in Monday's preseason game in San Antonio.
Dieng showed flashes of improvement throughout the preseason slate. Against his former team, this should be his best game to date.
Oklahoma City will also get a long look at their rookies. For Dillon Jones, he fouled out in under 20 minutes against the Rockets. This is a learning curve for young players but the swingman has to be able to defend without getting citations.
Ajay Mitchell will be able to stretch his wings a bit as a playmaker and scorer in this contest, and will likely be the go-to guy alongside Dieng for the Thunder to fend off the Breakers.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. New Zealand Breakers (0-2)
INJURIES:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back to back so no injury report is available at this moment. However, before tip-off of the Thunder's clash with the Rockets, Mark Daigneault announced the team will sit some guys out on the second night of a back to back after executing their plan to give regular rotational players heavy minutes against Houston.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, Oct. 10 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to bounce back after losing their lead late against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in a tune up game for the team's depth pieces.
Up next, Oklahoma City will have a long lay off before traveling to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Oct. 15 in Ball Arena.
