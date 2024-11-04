OKC Thunder vs. Orlando Magic: Game Preview, Keys to the Game, Betting Lines
The Oklahoma City Thunder have started hot, a 6-0 stint to begin the 2024-25 campaign marks their franchise best start in this span. The feat surpassed the Thunder's previous best mark of 5-0, in the 2011-12 season that ended with the OKC Thunder making their one and only trip to the NBA Finals before losing to the Miami Heat.
On Monday, the season continues with the Thunder playing host to the Orlando Magic inside the Paycom Center.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 13.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to get their offense clicking, a group that shot poorly in the first two games which is still shackling their early season numbers, actually turned in four good shooting performances the past four games. However, something is still missing. That something? Jalen Williams' ability to put the pumpkin in the patch. For the Thunder to take care of business and cover this lofty spread against the short-handed Magic, Williams has to get going offensively.
Oklahoma City can really harrass the Magic without Banchero and continue their season long track record of forcing heavy turnovers.
The Thunder also need a bounce back game from Chet Holmgren who remained impactful during the Friday-Saturday West Coast back to back despite laboring on offense. A big time game from him against Orlando's front court would go along way in ending this contest early.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (6-0) vs. Orlando Magic (3-4)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Orlando Magic
On the second night of a back to back, the Orlando Magic will be releasing an injury report later today. However, it is known that rising star Paolo Banchero has been ruled out for an extended period of time due to an abdominal tear. Against the Mavericks, the Magic were also without Goga Bitadze, Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen. The later due in the G League, Bitadze out with a foot injury.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:15 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder - like the rest of the league - will have Tuesday off before heading to Denver on Wednesday to continue their season in the mile high city for their second clash with Denver, each of which has taken place in Ball Arena.
