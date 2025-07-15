OKC Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Summer League Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue its NBA Summer League with a date against the Orlando Magic. A battle of the undefeated Thunder in Vegas against the winless Magic.
Oklahoma City is still in a position to win the NBA Summer League on the heels of capturing its first NBA Championship just three weeks ago.
Here is everything you need to know about this matchup.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic, and the total over/under is 177.5 points according to FanDuel.
What to Watch:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League with plenty of questions.
If the Thunder still roll out Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic, they will steal the headlines of this game. Both of them offer a lot to pay attention to in the half-court office, while Topic's entire skillset is being put under a microscope at the Summer League.
Chris Youngblood has been an electric shooter for Oklahoma City, who has an open two-way pact. Can he continue to find success and have his play warrant him being in the leader in the clubhouse for that gig?
Brooks Barnhizer is off to a record-setting start at the NBA Summer League, combining seven and six steal games through two affairs in Vegas. The rookie should be able to continue the trend against the Magic.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) vs. Orlando Magic (0-2)
INJURIES:
There are no injury reports for Las Vegas Summer League the inactive lists will not be released until tip-off. Though, the Thunder will be without Thomas Sorber and Payton Sandfort as has been the case all summer.
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 5:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Pavillon - Las Vegas, NV
TV/RADIO:
NBATV, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are still in position to fight for the NBA Summer League title and how they match up with Orlando will be interesting. Most notably at what point, if at all, do the Thunder elect to shut down the likes of Ajay Mitchell and/or Nikola Topic? We should have our answer as soon as the starting lineups are released.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.