Suns’ Stars Tagged Questionable for Bout with OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to take on the Phoenix Suns tonight, hoping to grab another win before All-Star break.

OKC did exactly that against the Lakers on Monday night, fueled by Jalen Williams' return and two-way performances from a host of other players.

For now, Oklahoma City holds a 3.5-game lead over San Antonio for first in the Western Conference, and would certainly like to grab some insurance victories over the Suns and Bucks entering the extended break.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Suns ahead of tonight tilt:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Abdominal strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Grayson Allen — Out: Right knee sprain

Cole Anthony — Out: Not with team

Devin Booker —Questionable: Right ankle management

Jalen Green — Questionable: Right hamstring management

Isaiah Livers — Out: Left shoulder strain

The Thunder continue to be without their MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the All-Star break nears. He suffered an abdominal strain days ago, and will be re-evaluated following the break. So far, he’s the odds-on favorite to be this year’s MVP as well, averaging 31.8 points on 55% shooting overall.

Oklahoma City will also be without breakout guard Ajay mitchell, who is dealing with a similar injury. He’s missed eight games, averaging 14.1 points on 49% shooting amid Sixth Man of the Year buzz.

Nikola Topic’s injury designation is now notable, with the guard having made his Oklahoma City Blue debut in a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in late-October, but completed treatment per an update from his agent Misko Raznatovic.

Across 36 minutes combined through two games, Topic has poured on 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting, with 11 assists and two steals. He is listed as out for tonight’s game against the Suns, and there has been no official timetable for his NBA debut.

The Suns’ two primary guard stars in Devin Booker and Jalen Green are both listed as questionable to play tonight, with others like Grayson Allen, Isaiah Livers and Cole Anthony out. Green has played in just seven total games for the Suns so far this season, averaging 11.1 points on 41% shooting.

The Thunder and Suns tip off at 8 p.m. CT tonight from Phoenix, AZ.