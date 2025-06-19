Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 6 Live Updates

Live updates for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between Oklahoma City and Indiana.

Derek Parker

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Thursday, the Thunder and Pacers will face off in what could potentially be the final game of the 2024-25 NBA season.

OKC and Indiana will face off in Game 6 of the Finals, which the No. 1-seeded Thunder currently lead 3-2 as a whole. With Jalen Williams’ 40-point outburst in Game 5, the West’s top seed was able to cruise to a win and inch closer to its first title in franchise history.

Tyrese Haliburton — who is officially going to test playing with a calf injury — and the Pacers will look to fend off the Thunder one more time and force a Game 7.

Here are live updates for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Thunder and Pacers:

First Quarter:

Both teams were wound tightly to start the contest, seeing a variety of misses and turnovers all over. Several minutes into the opening frame, the game stood at just 6-2. Back-to-back buckets from Jalen Williams — who had a 40-point outburst in Game 5 — made the contest 8-2, forcing a Pacers timeout.

Second Quarter:

Third Quarter:

Fourth Quarter:

Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

