OKC Thunder vs. Pacers: Game 6 Live Updates
On Thursday, the Thunder and Pacers will face off in what could potentially be the final game of the 2024-25 NBA season.
OKC and Indiana will face off in Game 6 of the Finals, which the No. 1-seeded Thunder currently lead 3-2 as a whole. With Jalen Williams’ 40-point outburst in Game 5, the West’s top seed was able to cruise to a win and inch closer to its first title in franchise history.
Tyrese Haliburton — who is officially going to test playing with a calf injury — and the Pacers will look to fend off the Thunder one more time and force a Game 7.
Here are live updates for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Thunder and Pacers:
First Quarter:
Both teams were wound tightly to start the contest, seeing a variety of misses and turnovers all over. Several minutes into the opening frame, the game stood at just 6-2. Back-to-back buckets from Jalen Williams — who had a 40-point outburst in Game 5 — made the contest 8-2, forcing a Pacers timeout.
Second Quarter:
Third Quarter:
Fourth Quarter: