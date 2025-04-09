OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns to start a three game road trip that will wrap up the regular season. With one more win this season, the OKC Thunder get to stake its claim to the top record in the NBA, giving them home court advantage through the finals.
The Suns are still in the hunt for the NBA Play In Tournament but do not seem interested in pushing for the honor as they have basically given up on the season.
Oklahoma City checks in on the second night of a back to back after beating the Lakers while the Suns are on the second leg of a back-to-back as well after falling to the Warriors.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point favorites against the Phoenix Suns, and the total over/under is 226.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to start strong defensively, its suffocating style on that end of the floor could get the Suns to just flat out quick and allow OKC to cruise to a win.
If OKC can knock down triples early and often in this game not only will it go a long way in winning this game but gaining confidence for its supporting cast moving forward.
The Thunder should be able to dominate points in the paint tonight.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (65-14) vs. Phoenix Suns (35-44)
INJURIES:
Each team is on the second night of a back-to-back set on Wednesday meaning neither side has issued an injury report for this contest yet.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
PHX Arena - Phoenix, AZ
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
This game should not be of much note for either side, as the Suns seem ready to pack it in for the season and the Thunder have nearly everything salted away. Oklahoma City is on the second night of a back to back after an emotional win against the Lakers and now should be able to rest the majority of its rotation.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Friday before concluding the regular season on Sunday in New Orleans against the Pelicans.
