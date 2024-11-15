OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns to tip off their NBA Cup slate. The Thunder are 2-0 since losing Chet Holmgren for a sizeable portion of the regular season. Against the short handed Suns, the Thunder have to stay true to their style to earn a win.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7.5-point favorites to/against the Phoenix Suns, and the total over/under is 228 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been historically great at forcing turnovers and this game can be no exception especially if the Suns big man plays. While Nurkic is capable of gobbling up rebounds, if the Thunder can produce turnovers it makes up for the rebounding disparity.
Oklahoma City will also need a hot shooting night, particularly a bounce back game from Isaiah Joe who went 0-for- against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has driven the bus since the Holmgren injury and those two have to continue to post massive scoring streaks to start the NBA Cup with a win.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (10-2) vs. Phoenix Suns (9-3)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Hip Soreness) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G Leauge) OUT
Phoenix Suns
- Kevin Durant (calf) OUT
- Bradley Beal (calf) OUT
- Jusuf Nurkic (Ankle) Questionable
- Grayson Allen (ankle) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
Are battling the short handed Suns on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder close a six-game home stand by hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. If the Thunder can pull out a 1-1 record over the weekend, that would be a massive result for the banged-up Bricktown baller.
