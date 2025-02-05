OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns to the Paycom Center on Wednesday for a game that has been flexed to National TV between the No. 1 seeded Thunder and the Suns who are clinging to the final Play-In spot.
By the time this game tips-off at 8:30 PM CT, the sport will be just hours away from the NBA Trade Deadline. The rumors are swirling around the Suns who went from dead set on landing Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, to potentially dealing NBA legend Kevin Durant.
Oklahoma City has escaped NBA Trade Deadline rumors, with a 39-9 record despite missing its second best player since Nov. 10 and seeing key rotational rookie Ajay Mitchell out 10-to-12 weeks to couple with Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams all missing a chunk of time throughout the year.
The Thunder will be able to add Chet Holmgren back post-deadline at some point, which will represent one of the biggest gains from this deadline period. Oklahoma City has played to a level that escapes rumors and rises above trade fodder to this point.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 13-point favorites against the Phoenix Suns, and the total over/under is 224.5 points according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went for 30 points in the first half of the Thunder's lopsided win against the Bucks. This is a big stage for the superstar who continues to drive his MVP case hoem with electric performances and now has a National Audience to impress.
Lu Dort and Alex Caruso provide a great one-two punch in this game as defensive aces to handle Devin Booker and Bradley Beal who seem to be the lone scoring threats remaining for the Suns as Durant is tabbed as doubtful.
Isaiah Joe has been on a scorching hot streak, in the month of January he shot 48 percent from beyond the arc and so far in February is 7-for-14. He has to keep that trend going for the Thunder to put this game away from 3-point land.
Isaiah Hartenstein has continued to collect rebounds for the Oklahoma City all season long, producing consistent double-doubles and helping the Thunder rack up wins. Against the Suns shaky center rotation, holding on by one Nick Richards, the Thunder seven-footer has to put up numbers.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (39-9) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Williams (Wrist) Questionable
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
Phoenix Suns
- Kevin Durant (Ankle) Doubtful
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 8:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to join an exclusive club: hitting the 40 win mark before dropping 10 games. As the old saying goes from Phil Jackson, a true NBA title contender wins 40 before losing 20 - which the Thunder are on the verge of doing for the second straight year.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will close out a four game home stand against the Toronto Raptors inside the Paycom Center on Friday night.
