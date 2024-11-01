OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder head west for the first time this season to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. It will be interesting to see if the OKC Thunder can continue their undefeated start in their second straight three games in four night stretch.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 11-point favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers, and the total over/under is 220 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder need to get off to a fast start in this game. Dealing with another three game in four night stretch, on the front end of a travel back to back against one of the league's worst teams. The Thunder, who are dealing with injuries down a trio of tradition rotational pieces, need to run the Trail Blazers out of the gym early and coast to a win that features a lessened minute load for their stars ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Clippers.
Oklahoma City has seen their 3-point shots fall at home, which is where role players typically shoot better, but that has to translate to a road enviorment on Friday with an uphill battle Saturday going into a new arena no one on the team has played in with sightlines that can throw you.
The Thunder could struggle inside against Portland, who currently is the seventh best in the NBA at defending the rim when it comes to paint points with all the front court bodies they have to throw at teams. However, a way to combat this is via the turnovers Oklahoma City can create with Portland ranking 24th in fast break defense and the same mark off turnovers.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2-3)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Portland Trail Blazers
- Shaedon Sharpe (Shoulder) OUT
- Mattisse Thybulle (Knee) OUT
- Robert Williams II (Hamstring) OUT
Check out again later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, November 1, 2024 at 9:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder should enjoy their fifth straight win in Portland against an inferior team, but a fast start has to be in order to help manage the load in another brutal stretch of games. Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face their second travel back to back of the season, jetting down to LaLa Land to take on the Clippers in the league's newest arena.
