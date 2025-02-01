Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Sacramento Kings inside the Paycom Center as each team looks to get settled in for the pre-All-Star-Break run.

Rylan Stiles

Feb 11, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the basket beside Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the basket beside Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder open up a long home stand inside the Paycom Center by hosting the Sacramento Kings after a couple of days off. The Thunder enter with a Western Conference best 37-9 mark while the Kings are 24-23.

Oklahoma City is 7-3 in their last ten games while the Kings are 6-4 in their last ten games and each team is riding a one-game losing streak.

Nov 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point favorites against the Sacramento Kings, and the total over/under is 233.5 points according to FanDuel.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Oklahoma City Thunder have to get a stellar outing from Isaiah Hartenstein on both ends of the floor to help contain and make Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped his second 50-point outing in his career, and of the last week, in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. The MVP continues to post stellar numbers but the Kings have interesting defenders to put on Gilgeous-Alexander such as Keon Ellis and rookie Devin Carter. Though, if Gilgeous-Alexander shakes loose for another high scoring affiar it will be tough for Sacramento to keep pace.

The Thunder roster outside of Isaiah Joe, Jalen Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander went a combined 0-for-17 from beyond the arc on Wednesday. That is not good enough, but role players typically play better at home. The mediocre Kings could serve as a get-right game for the Thunder's complimentary pieces.

Oklahoma City owns a historic defense but it sometimes takes a beat to get engaged on that end. If the Thunder come out on fire defensively to suffocate the Kings offense, it could be a runaway game for the Thunder.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-23)

INJURIES:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Alex Caruso (Ankle) OUT
  • Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT

Sacramento Kings

  • Colby Jones (GL) OUT
  • Isaiah Crawford (GL) OUT

WHEN:

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

The Oklahoma City Thunder should be able to bounce back in this game and get back on the winning side after falling to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday to drop to 3-3 over the last six games.

The OKC Thunder will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday inside the Paycom Center to continue on with this home stand.

