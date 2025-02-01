OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder open up a long home stand inside the Paycom Center by hosting the Sacramento Kings after a couple of days off. The Thunder enter with a Western Conference best 37-9 mark while the Kings are 24-23.
Oklahoma City is 7-3 in their last ten games while the Kings are 6-4 in their last ten games and each team is riding a one-game losing streak.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point favorites against the Sacramento Kings, and the total over/under is 233.5 points according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to get a stellar outing from Isaiah Hartenstein on both ends of the floor to help contain and make Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped his second 50-point outing in his career, and of the last week, in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. The MVP continues to post stellar numbers but the Kings have interesting defenders to put on Gilgeous-Alexander such as Keon Ellis and rookie Devin Carter. Though, if Gilgeous-Alexander shakes loose for another high scoring affiar it will be tough for Sacramento to keep pace.
The Thunder roster outside of Isaiah Joe, Jalen Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander went a combined 0-for-17 from beyond the arc on Wednesday. That is not good enough, but role players typically play better at home. The mediocre Kings could serve as a get-right game for the Thunder's complimentary pieces.
Oklahoma City owns a historic defense but it sometimes takes a beat to get engaged on that end. If the Thunder come out on fire defensively to suffocate the Kings offense, it could be a runaway game for the Thunder.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (37-9) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-23)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Ankle) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Sacramento Kings
- Colby Jones (GL) OUT
- Isaiah Crawford (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder should be able to bounce back in this game and get back on the winning side after falling to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday to drop to 3-3 over the last six games.
The OKC Thunder will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday inside the Paycom Center to continue on with this home stand.
