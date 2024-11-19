OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road following a six game home stand to take on the San Antonio Spurs in what is each team's second NBA Cup game. The Thunder are 1-0 in the NBA Cup with San Antonio being 0-1 in pool play.
Each team with dealing with injuries and looking to get back on track. The Thunder saw a three game winning streak snapped by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday while the Spurs are riding a two game skid entering Tuesday.
ODDS:
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the day as 8.5-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs, and the total over/under is 223 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to come out of the gate strong, with much better intensity than they showed off the tip against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. If the Thunder can play physical, hounding defense, forcing turnovers it could be late early in San Antonio.
if Oklahoma City can get back on track from beyond the arc, the Thunder can run the Spurs out of the gym with or without Victor Wembanyama who is currently doubtful.
Jalen Williams, if Wembanyama does play, is to suit up has to keep the big man near the perimiter without Chet Holmgrne roaming behind the wing. Sure, the electrifying player could toss in six triples as he did last week, but it is a much better chance for OKC to deal with him from distance than running to the rim.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (11-3) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-8)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Isaiah Joe (Calf Contusion) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
San Antonio Spurs
- Victor Wembanyama (Knee) Doubtful
- Jeremy Sochan (Thumb) OUT
- Riley Minix (G League) OUT
- David Duke Jr. (G League) OUT
- Harrison Ingram (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have their defensive ace back with Alex Caruso returning from a hip injury and should be able to out talent the Spurs. Up next, the Thunder will play host to the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back before enjoying five days off to gear up for a West Coast trip.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.