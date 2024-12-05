OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder return to the hardwood - and the road - on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. After punching its ticket to the knockout round of the NBA Cup on Tuesday, it is back to business up north for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City will see defensive ace Alex Caruso return to the fold after a five game absence which should lift a defensive fresh off a game that produced 29 Jazz turnovers. The Thunder are equipped to run the Raptors off the floor in this game but Oklahoma City must take care of business.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point favorites against the Toronto Raptors, and the total over/under is 226.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shine. This will be a difficult game for the MVP candidate. While the superstar should be able to waltz his way into a 30 point night, there is always an element of pressure and pressing when playing in an emotional matchup such as this one. Seeing some early shots fall could help settle the waters and let Gilgeous-Alexander play the same way he would any other night.
Isaiah Hartenstein has been spectacular to start his OKC Thunder tenure. The big man has helped the Thunder either controll or at least pull to natural on the glass - combinding that with their fantastic display of defense, flusting opponents with every turnover, it is easy to see how Oklahoma City has only lost once with the big man in the lineup. The Thunder have to see Hartenstein make another massive impact in the rebound category to salt away this win.
Isaiah Joe has been on a hot streak, none more evident than his dazzling performance against the Jazz which featured true three-level scoreing capped off by a posterizing slam. For Oklahoma City to keep rolling, they need that offensive production from Joe to remain consistent as it has the last few games.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (16-5) vs. Toronto Raptors (7-15)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Toronto Raptors
- Bruce Brown (Return to Play) OUT
- Gradey Dick (Calf) Questionable
- Kelly Olynyk (Back) OUT
- Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) OUT
- Ulrich Chomche (GL) OUT
- DJ Carton (GL) OUT
- Jamison Battle (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, CA
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to take care of business this week agianst three bad teams to not spoil the good will built up during their successful road trip against contenders. The Thunder are off to a good start already downing the Jazz in impressive fashion. Now, they have to do the same in a homecoming for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in the Bayou.
Want to join the discussion? Like on Facebook and to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also behind the coverage.