OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Game Preview, How to Watch, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the Utah Jazz on the Paycom Center hardwood on Wednesday. This is a game that should be uncompetitive with each team nursing major injuries. The Jazz are more interested in playing capture the Flagg than capturing wins, while the Thunder are true contenders by every metric.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder should force a bounty of turnovers from whoever Utah deploys as its lead ball handlers throughout the game. That will not only get the Thunder fastbreak points and help them string together stops, but will takeaway Utah's one true advantage - its size. if the big men can not get the ball downlow, Oklahoma City has no problem shutting down the Jazz.
The Thunder have to shoot the ball well to space the floor and takeaway from of the rim pressure that the Jazz can provide with their size in the front court.
Oklahoma City needs a fast start, put this game to bed early to be able to manage the back-to-back set with the Dallas Mavericks coming to town on Thursday night.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (35-7) vs. Utah Jazz (10-31)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Calf) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Hip) Questionable
Utah Jazz
- Jordan Clarkson (Foot) OUT
- Taylor Hendricks (Fibula) OUT
- Johnny Juzang (Hand) OUT
- Cody Williams (Ankle) OUT
- Micah Potter (GL) OUT
- Brice Sensabaugh (Ankle) Questionable
- Oscar Tshiebwe (Finger) available
- John Collins (Hip) Questionable
- Lauri Markkanen (back) Questionable
- Colin Sexton (Finger) available
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Utah Jazz on the front end of a back to back in a game that should be a breeze for the home team before gearing up to play the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back to back on Thursday inside the Paycom Center.
