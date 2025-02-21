OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Updated NBA Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Utah Jazz in the first game back from the NBA All-Star Break. The Thunder are healthier than they have ever been this season heading into this contest and the Jazz see a key piece of its rotation missing.
The OKC Thunder will only be without rookies Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic. The latter has been tapped out for the season since draft day and Mitchell is recovering from a toe injury that sees a 10-to-12 week re-evaluation window that dates back to the middle of January.
With the Oklahoma City Thunder this healthy, Mark Daigneault's rotations - and even starting lineup - will be under the microscope in what should be a lackluster game.
For the Jazz, missing Sexton is a massive loss against this Oklahoma City team - Utah is already short on high-end ball handlers and should be harrassed into a ton of turnovers against this Thunder team.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Utah Jazz
- KJ Martin (Conditioning) Questionable
- Collin Sexton (Ankle) OUT
- Taylor Hendricks (Fibula Fracture) OUT
- Micah Potter (GL) OUT
- Oscar Tshiebwe (GL) OUT
- Tshiebwe Harkless (GL) OUT
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as a 15 point favorite against the Utah Jazz according to FanDuel and that line has remained the same as the afternoon has progressed and tip-time gets closer.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
