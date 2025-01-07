OKC Thunder Waive Branden Carlson, Free Up Roster Spot
The 15th standard contract spot in Oklahoma City has been a revolving door since the start of the season. Alex Reese, Malevy Leons and now Branden Carlson have spent time in that slot before being waived.
Carlson lasted longer than the other two, partly due to his seven-foot frame and interesting floor spacing ability which shined with the OKC Blue in the G League, but on Tuesday the predictable outcome happened: The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Carlson.
This move opens up that 15th spot on the roster which will eventually be filled by Ajay Mitchell once his two-way contract is converted to a standard pact. However, do not expect that move any time soon.
Mitchell can play 50 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way pact, which allows Oklahoma City to keep the roster spot open through the trade deadline for possible flexibility. If the Thunder make a multiple player swap that needs the spot, they will waive said player once the trade is complete and at that time convert Mitchell. If no trade comes to be, the Thunder will just convert the rookie guard after exhausting all of its resources.
The timing on Carlson's exit was simple as well, with his contract slated to become guarnteed this week, the Thunder got out from under that money.
What comes next for the seven-footer? He will be returned to the Toronto Raptors G League squad, Raptors 405, who still owns his rights. The OKC Blue have a chance to pull off a G League trade to keep him around should they so choose. But for now, Carlson will be in the Raptors system.
