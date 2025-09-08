OKC Thunder Well Represented in Lock On Top 100 Player List
Training camp opens up at the end of this month. Basketball is almost back in full swing. As the preview season begins around the association, the latest Top 100 Player list is out.
For the first time, the Locked on Podcast Network has released a top 100. The Locked on Podcast Network covers all 30 teams five days a week, year-round. The Thunder are well represented on this list, put together by every host on the network and averaged into one comprehensive top 100.
OKC Thunder In the Top 100 Player List
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2)
- Jalen Williams (20)
- Chet Holmgren (30)
- Alex Caruso (68)
- Isaiah Hartenstein (70
- Lu Dort (74)
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the most representation on this top 100 player list, for good reason. This scribe's ballot included Gilgeous-Alexander at No. 2, Williams at No. 19, Holmgren at No. 25, Caruso at No. 60, Dort at No. 62, Hartenstein at No. 67 and Cason Wallace at No. 90.
While Gilgeous-Alexander has a case for the best player in the World following a campaign in which he led the league in scoring, won the NBA MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, and NBA Finals MVP while leading the Thunder to a historic regular season with 68 wins and the club's first championship. Ultimately, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is placed at the top spot, which most agree with.
Wallace missed out on the Top 100 completely, which is the biggest difference in this list compared to my Locked On peers, but any time you gather the opinions of over 40 people to try to make one list, this is bound to happen. On the flip side, Locked on Lakers host Andy Kamenetzky ranked the Santa Clara product at No. 7. That is a high honor for the third-team All-NBA swingman.
Oklahoma City is attempting to buck the recent trend of parity in the NBA as the league shifts away from dynastic runs for the first time in the history of the association. The past seven champions have failed to even make it out of the second round.
Though the Thunder have six players in the top 75 of the league and return 99% of its title team from last season, with a still-budding young core, if anyone has a chance to go on a massive run of dominance, it is the Bricktown Ballers.
Oklahoma City has captured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference the past two seasons, eyeballing a third.