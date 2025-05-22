OKC Thunder Well Represented on All-Defense Teams
This has been a historic season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bricktown ballers rattled off 68-wins during the 2024-25 campagin and has won two playoff series to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016.
With the OKC Thunder up 1-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, the NBA has decided to resume NBA Award season. The League named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the Most Valuable Player on Wednesday and on Thursday afternoon revealed the two All-Defensive teams.
It is no surprise that the Oklahoma City Thunder, who boast a historically great defense, were well represented on the two NBA All-Defensive squads.
After finishing fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, Thunder defensive-ace Lu Dort grabbed a first-team spot on the All-Defensive squad. This is the first time that Dort has been named to this list despite being worthy for years now.
On the All-Defensive second team, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams saw his name appear marking two members of Oklahoma City to grab the ten All-Defensive spots available.
NBA All-Defensive Teams
First Team: Dyson Daniels, Lu Dort, Amen Thompson, Draymond Green and Evan Mobley.
Second Team: Jalen Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Toumani Camara, Ivica Zubac and Rudy Gobert.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 2 of this best-of-7 series on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM Ct on ESPN. Though, the Thunder will hold a pregame ceremony for superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to receive his Michael Jordan Most Valuable Player award pregame.