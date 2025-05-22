Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Well Represented on All-Defense Teams

The Oklahoma City Thunder were well represented on the NBA All-Defensive List. The OKC Thunder saw Lu Dort and Jalen Williams be named to the All-Defensive teams with Cason Wallace and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earning votes.

Rylan Stiles

Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), guard Luguentz Dort (5) celebrate with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) after he made a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8), guard Luguentz Dort (5) celebrate with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) after he made a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

This has been a historic season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bricktown ballers rattled off 68-wins during the 2024-25 campagin and has won two playoff series to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016.

With the OKC Thunder up 1-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, the NBA has decided to resume NBA Award season. The League named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the Most Valuable Player on Wednesday and on Thursday afternoon revealed the two All-Defensive teams.

It is no surprise that the Oklahoma City Thunder, who boast a historically great defense, were well represented on the two NBA All-Defensive squads.

After finishing fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, Thunder defensive-ace Lu Dort grabbed a first-team spot on the All-Defensive squad. This is the first time that Dort has been named to this list despite being worthy for years now.

On the All-Defensive second team, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams saw his name appear marking two members of Oklahoma City to grab the ten All-Defensive spots available.

NBA All-Defensive Teams

First Team: Dyson Daniels, Lu Dort, Amen Thompson, Draymond Green and Evan Mobley.

Second Team: Jalen Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Toumani Camara, Ivica Zubac and Rudy Gobert.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 2 of this best-of-7 series on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM Ct on ESPN. Though, the Thunder will hold a pregame ceremony for superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to receive his Michael Jordan Most Valuable Player award pregame.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News