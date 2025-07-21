OKC Thunder's Western Conference Opponents Improving Rapidly
The last seven NBA seasons have yielded seven distinct championship franchises, including four which earned their inaugural banner. The Oklahoma City Thunder became the latest squad to join those ranks by dissecting another potential first-timer — the Indiana Pacers — in 2025's heart-stopping, distance-going NBA Finals.
The Thunder is now in an enviable position, to say the least. It is bringing back most of the title-winning roster this season, only swapping 2024 first-rounder Dillon Jones with 2025 first-rounder Thomas Sorber and replacing two two-way slots. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren signed long-term extensions earlier this month. Countless draft assets and young talent remain in general manager Sam Presti's war chest.
However, as recent history has revealed, the league tends to place a target on the incumbent champion. Oklahoma City will go from hunters to hunted, with no more downplayers due to youth and/or inexperience. This process begins in the offseason, as nearby teams gear up from promising to contenders and contenders to juggernauts.
The Thunder accelerated its winning trajectory by acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein in a two-week span last summer. Presti, accordingly, took home 2024-25 Executive of the Year — the first such honor of his career. Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics made similar moves in the prior offseason, as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday helped an existing great trio cross the line within the 2023-24 playoffs and Finals.
The Houston Rockets made widespread headlines hours before the Thunder beat the Pacers in Game 7 on June 22 by trading Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach and five future second-round picks for Kevin Durant, a deal which eventually expanded to a historic seven teams. They then added Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela to their frontcourt right after free agency began and also agreed to longer deals with Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams. The Rockets finished No. 2 in the Western Conference last season due to strong offensive rebounding and defense and are more potent in general moving forward.
The Denver Nuggets, which lost to the Thunder in seven second-round contests, are in the same boat. Swapping Michael Porter Jr. for the Brooklyn Nets' Cameron Johnson was already a massive win from a financial perspective, and they bolstered their woeful bench with Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and returning champion Bruce Brown — with rookie DaRon Holmes II waiting in the wings. Denver's cohesive and improved starting lineup led by MVP finalist Nikola Jokic posed significant problems for the NBA already, and that group now has more possibilities with less responsibility.
The LA Clippers made a reunion with Chris Paul official on Monday morning for his 21st and final NBA season. The Clippers had already added veterans John Collins, Brook Lopez and Bradley Beal, continuing gradual yet admirable improvement after losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2024. LA is much older but also deeper and more versatile than last season, which gives the franchise a better shot at breaking its longtime championship drought.
Luka Doncic will play his first full campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers this year. The Dallas Mavericks have rampant health concerns but brought in No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg following an absurd draft lottery twist. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves earned more experience, battle scars and feedback across the Western Conference Finals. No. 2 pick Dylan Harper joins Victor Wembanyama and the ascendant San Antonio Spurs, which are building methodically for long-term results.
Oklahoma City has a firm placement on the mountaintop, but Western Conference climbers should make a potential title repeat arduous beyond belief.