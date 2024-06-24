OKC Thunder: Will Lighting Strike Thrice at Pick 12?
The term "lucky number" is synonymous with sports. Whether it be a kid learning how to play sports or a professional player, every athlete finds the number that brings them good luck. It might just be wishful thinking, but it tends to become a part of a person and instills confidence in them throughout their individual careers.
Apparently this can extend beyond just an individual, as the Oklahoma City Thunder has seemingly found its number over the years: 12.
Since the franchise's introduction in the NBA in 2008, the Thunder has selected from the No. 12 pick in the draft twice before, and is set to in this year's draft for the third time. Those previous two times have brought key contributors who have made significant impacts on the team, so some excitement was immediately brought after the lottery just because of the position.
The first pick was in 2013, when Oklahoma City selected New Zealand native Steven Adams. Any longtime Thunder fan has a soft spot for "Big Kiwi", who held down the starting center position for the majority of his time with the organization. He played a big role in several playoff series, serving as a rebound machine and intimidating force in the paint.
Through the significant losses of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Paul George, Adams was one of the only things staying consistent throughout his seven-year tenure. He was one of the most memorable players Oklahoma City had during the 2010s, and one that was certainly worthy of being taken at pick 12.
The next player to be selected was Jalen Williams, one of the key pieces of the Thunder's current young core. Dropping past the top five looks silly in retrospect, but it was about the predicted area where the 23-year-old would be selected.
Saying Williams has lived up to his No. 12 selection is an understatement, he's passed that with flying colors. He averaged 19.1 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists on 54/42.7/81.4% shooting splits last season, the second-highest scorer on the roster and pivotal driving force behind Oklahoma City's No. 1-seeded campaign.
The forward will only continue to grow and shape into what seems to be an All-Star level player in the coming seasons, and he has a chance to go down as a true Thunder "great" if all things go according to plan.
So if Oklahoma City selects from the No. 12 pick again, a lot of high expectations are going to be placed on that player no matter who it is. That number brings results.
It's very possible the Thunder do look elsewhere in the draft, by either moving up to a higher selection or trading out of the lottery to get a veteran piece. But it's just as likely for it to remain where it sits now, especially with the luck No. 12 has given it in previous drafts. It's brought two great players, and until proven otherwise, it'll continue to.
It's been said lightning never strikes twice in one place, but it has in Oklahoma City. Who's to say it won't happen a third time?
