OKC Thunder Win Over Clippers Comes With Extra Benefit
Oklahoma City’s win in LA was about more than the 2024-25 season.
On Saturday, the Thunder remained unbeaten with a 105-92 win against the Clippers at Intuit Dome. On the second half of a west coast back-to-back, the Thunder continued their dominance with their sixth-straight double-digit win to begin the season.
The Thunder have proved to be an elite team firmly in the contender tier only two weeks into the season. While the Thunder are still missing some key players due to injury, they have claimed the league’s top defense by a wide margin.
Oklahoma City’s league-leading defensive rating is 94.9, which is eight points per 100 possessions better than Golden Stare in second. However, the Thunder are still finding their way offensively, with a middle-of-the-pack offensive rating.
The Thunder’s slow start, particularly from beyond the arc, hasn’t mattered much. Throughout the early schedule, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the steadying force for the offense.
Against the Clippers, he had a game-high 25 points to go with nine assists. Of course, the Thunder acquired Gilgeous-Alexander in a 2019 blockbuster trade with the Clippers.
Sending out Paul George and getting back a future superstar with a massive haul of draft picks has made that deal directly responsible for where Oklahoma City is now. Jalen Williams, who has been the Thunder’s secondary ball handler for most of the season, was taken using a pick from the same trade.
As Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Thunder get a win in the Clippers’ new arena, they also helped the Thunder’s next chapter of the 2019 blockbuster.
In 2025, the Thunder own the right to swap their pick for the Clippers’ unprotected first-round pick. It seems inevitable that Oklahoma City will be using the Clippers’ pick next year.
With the Thunder looking like a contender and the Clippers looking lottery-bound, GM Sam Presti might have a chance to add another elite young player to this roster. And every game against the Clippers presents an opportunity to win twice in one night.
