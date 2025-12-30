NBA MVP Odds: Nikola Jokic Injury Leads to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Becoming Overwhelming Favorite
Fans of the NBA and the Denver Nuggets alike held their collective breath on Monday night when Nikola Jokic fell to the floor, grabbing his knee against the Miami Heat.
Obviously, a knee injury is never a good thing for an athlete, but the level of severity can range from missing a few weeks to an entire year. Thankfully, according to Shams Charania on Tuesday morning, Jokic avoided the worst outcome. The injury has been diagnosed as a hyperextension, which will cause him to miss at least four weeks.
The good news is, he should be back well in time for the postseason. The bad news is his bid for a fourth NBA MVP award is likely over. According to a new rule implemented before the 2023-24 season, a player must compete in at least 65 games to be eligible for NBA MVP. With Jokic missing time, he's likely not going to reach that mark.
As a result, we have seen a significant shift in the betting odds to be named NBA MVP. Just two short weeks ago, the MVP race was a three-man race between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, and Luka Doncic. Now, with Jokic out of the mix, SGA has become an overwhelming favorite to win his second-straight MVP. Let's take a look at the latest odds.
NBA MVP Odds After Jokic Injury
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -450
- Luka Doncic +370
- Cade CUnningham +5000
- Jalen Brunson +6000
- Victor Wembanyama +6000
At -450 odds, the Thunder's star play now has an implied probability of 81.82% of winning back-to-back MVP awards. He's averaging nearly identical stats to last season at 32.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game.
