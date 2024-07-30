OKC Thunder Wing Lu Dort Comes Up Big for Canada in Olympic Games
On Tuesday morning, Canada beat Australia 93-83 in its second contest of the 2024 Olympic Games.
While RJ Barrett led the team in scoring, Oklahoma City Thunder standouts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort were both big contributors in the victory.
Gilgeous-Alexander missed just two shots, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists while Dort tallied 11 points, three steals and two assists, knocking down two 3-pointers along the way.
Dort, who got the start for Canada and played 22 minutes, played stifling defense during his time on the floor. Near the end of the third quarter, the Thunder wing ripped the ball away from former OKC guard Josh Giddey, sprinting down the court for a fast break dunk that gave Canada a five point lead and built momentum heading into the final frame.
Dort’s defensive prowess and perimeter shooting ability was on full display against Australia as he and Gilgeous-Alexander helped lead Canada to a 2-0 record in Olympic Group Play.
After a stellar defensive performance from Dort in the NBA Playoffs that saw the former undrafted free agent have success guarding Brandon Ingram and even Luka Doncic despite the Mavericks’ victory, Dort is proving on the international stage that he is one of the most ferocious and physical defenders in the world.
With Dort’s continued defensive prowess alongside Oklahoma City’s new addition, Alex Caruso, the Thunder have two defensive specialists who can knock down triples at a decent clip.
A defense led by Dort and Caruso while being anchored by Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren could be one of the best defensive units in the NBA, especially if Dort continues to produce at the same level he did on Tuesday morning.
Canada's men's basketball team will suit up again on Aug. 2 to take on team Spain in its third Group Play contest.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.