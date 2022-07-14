Skip to main content

Oklahoma City, Thunder Beginning Discussions on New Arena, per the Oklahoman

Discussions are 'open,' regarding a new arena in Oklahoma City.

Per a report from The Oklahoman, there are ongoing discussions between Mayor David Holt, city officials and the Thunder regarding a new arena being built in Oklahoma City.

The current contract with the Paycom Center, formerly called the Ford Center and Chesapeake Energy Arena, currently expires in 2023.

On Thursday, Holt said the Thunder exercised their three-year extension to stay in OKC, but that the city is looking to further cement the team’s stay and the city’s relationship with the NBA.

The Thunder have used the arena since 2008, and have undergone several transformations as a team since their inception.

Recent developments to Thunder Alley, which were headlined by Holt, are currently on hold until the discussions regarding the new arena have finalized.

A new arena, that could better attract events such as All-Star Weekend, the NBA Draft and more, would certainly help discussions with the Thunder’s future in OKC.

