August 20, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder's 2021-22 Schedule Released

The Thunder's 2021-22 slate has been released, highlighted by tipping off against the Jazz and two former stars return.
The Thunder’s 2021-22 schedule is here.

The NBA has opted to return to their 82-game season, starting on Oct. 19.

Oklahoma City opens up their season with a game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 20.

Franchise legend Russell Westbrook will make his return to Oklahoma City in the Lakers’ purple and gold on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Kevin Durant will make his return to the newly named Paycom Center on Sunday, Nov. 14 with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Thunder will not have a Christmas Day game for the third straight season.

The full schedule will be updated here.

Last season featured a 72-game slate highlighted by the beginning of the play-in tournament. Oklahoma City finished 22-50, missing out on the playoffs and finishing with the sixth overall draft pick.

