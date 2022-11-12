Oklahoma City Uses a Franchise Record of  Double-Digit Scorers in Win Over Toronto

Oklahoma City notched it’s largest win of the season in a 132-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. It was a team effort for the Thunder, marking the first time in franchise history that eight players scored in double-figures.

Toronto was without both Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa for Friday’s matchup, which evened up the size mismatch on the floor. Oklahoma City has typically gone with a small-ball starting lineup this season out of necessity, and with the Raptors’ front court pair sidelined, it evened out the rebounding and allowed Thunder guards to attack the rim.

As a team, Oklahoma City has really struggled to shoot the ball this season. Friday, though, 3-point shooting led the Thunder to a commanding win. OKC drilled 15 3-pointers, good for 41.7%. The ball movement and unselfish play was on display all night.

Here are Oklahoma City’s top performers from the weekend-starting win:

Mark Daigneault

I don’t think there’s ever been a coach in the “top performers” section, but I’m making an exception. If eight players on the team score in double-figures via elite ball movement and active cutting, the game-plan was right on the money. The Thunder took advantage of Toronto’s ball movement and slashers like Aaron Wiggins (17 points) and Jalen Williams (10 points, 11 assists) took advantage. Daigneault deserves a ton of credit for the play on the floor tonight.

As a team, Oklahoma City shot a red-hot 55.9% from the floor. It seemed like there was a quality shot found every time down the floor during certain stretches.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander had another efficient night at the office, turning in an 8-for-14, 20-point performance. SGA was 1-for-2 from behind the 3-point line and added four assists and three steals as well.

Oklahoma City’s star played just 28 minutes in Friday’s win. The game was out of hand by the fourth quarter and there was no need to risk it. While he was in though, he was elite.

Eugene Omoruyi

For the second time this season, Omoruyi has stepped up when his number was called, and this time it was a career game. The Oregon product dropped a game-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 5-of-6 from 3-point range. It was an incredible performance for Oklahoma City’s two-way player.

If Omoruyi can consistently knock down 3-pointers, he’ll find playing time eventually. Nights like Friday prove his value to the roster.

The Others

It would be unfair not to point out Oklahoma City’s entire supporting cast in a game like Friday’s. Aaron Wiggins’ season-high of 17 points and seven assists was crucial for the Thunder. Aleksej Pokusevski had another productive outing at center, recording 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks, while Josh Giddey, also in the starting lineup, added 15 points and nine rebounds. Tre Mann helped Omoruyi and Williams off the bench with his 13 points and three triples.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.