Oklahoma City's Top Performers in Preseason Win Over Detroit

Oklahoma City continued its hot start to the preseason Tuesday night with a 115-99 win over the exciting Detroit Pistons.

The exhibition matchup featured two teams on similar tracks back to competition. Both the Thunder and the Pistons have found their No. 1’s in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham. Because of a minor knee injury, though, Oklahoma City’s young star was unable to play Tuesday.

Even though it’s just preseason, Oklahoma City his looked impressive. The Pistons have added to its young core this off-season through the draft and trade market, and played many of their starters heavy minutes. The Thunder’s rookies have looked ready to play immediately, though, and the veterans look much improved.

Here are the top performers from Tuesday night’s win over the Pistons:

Jalen Williams

In a game featuring quite a few lottery picks, Williams looked like the biggest star on the court. Oklahoma City’s late lottery pick poured in 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting after getting the starting nod.

He started at the four alongside Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, which is an interesting thought heading into the season. If Oklahoma City is comfortable running JDub at the four, it opens up more minutes for him on the floor.

Lu Dort

Yet again, Dort showed no signs of rust after missing the last few weeks with a concussion. Tuesday night, he added 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, coming away with both a steal and a block.

One thing that has been clear this preseason is Dort’s added balance around the rim. The young guard clearly emphasized his finishing this summer, and it’s shining through. If he can absorb contact and finish plays, his potential will skyrocket.

Josh Giddey

Giddey will likely be our first case study of the Chip Engelland project, and so far so good. He's looked more confident and comfortable on the court and it's not even close.

Against the Pistons, Giddey drilled four 3-pointers, which would've been hard to fathom a season ago. Adding to the intrigue, he attempted eight triples on the night. He already looks much improved from a season ago, which is a very good sign for this young Thunder team. His midrange will be a helpful tool, too.

Adding to the excitement and intrigue of this young core, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could potentially return to the lineup next wee when the regular season begins. Depending on his status, Oklahoma City could be ready to surprise people.

