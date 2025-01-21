Ousmane Dieng Has Turned In Best Production As Pro
The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Ousamne Dieng with the no. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Thunder knew he would be a project prospects and at each step of the way, Mark Daigneault and Sam Presti have preached that Dieng is right where they imagined he would be despite the growing criticism.
Over his last two games, Dieng has turned in his best production as a pro. The Oklahoma City Thunder are dealing with major injuries. In the last two games Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell have missed both contests with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams splitting attendance. This has forced Dieng to step up and he answered the call well.
In that span Dieng has totaled 20 points on 7-for-12 (57%) from beyond the arc which includes two throwaway step back misses at the end of a lopsided win over the Nets.
It is not just about the shots going in for the third year swingman. Dieng is playing with more offensive force, decisiveness and aggression than ever before on the offensive end. Defensively, Dieng has been an NBA-level contributor for a couple of seasons now.
If his offense keeps trending in this direction, Dieng can carve out a role from himself in the Thunder's crowded rotation - furthermore, this is proof of future NBA chops for a young player that heading into the season was in question.
