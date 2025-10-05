Ousmane Dieng is Ready To Contribute To OKC Thunder in Any Way Possible
When the Thunder committed to a full on rebuild and accumulated as many draft picks as possible, it was clear that Oklahoma City was going to be home to some exciting prospects. Some of those prospects have turned into stars, some were traded simply due to roster fit or consolidation, and some are still waiting to break out.
When you have so many draft picks and commit to building the majority of your team through the draft, there will always be hits and misses — even with one of the best eyes for talent in the NBA in Sam Presti. Obviously, Oklahoma City has had extremely important home run hits, which is the biggest key to success in the draft. They’ve taken some risks that haven’t panned out, too, but it has certainly been worth it.
One of those high-risk, high-reward players that is still waiting to break out is former lottery pick Ousmane Dieng. No matter what ends up happening, there’s not much public attention on that draft pick in hindsight, because the other two lottery picks that the Thunder swung on that summer was Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Still, though, Dieng has all the tools to be a very useful player in the NBA.
Injuries have plagued Dieng over his career. Not longterm serious injuries, but smaller, nagging injuries that seem to always prevent him from getting into a rhythm. He has shown flashes, but his availability and overall minute distribution has always been a bit inconsistent.
“I worked on a lot of stuff physically and basketball, keep improving my shot,” Dieng said regarding the important offseason. “I worked a lot on my shot this summer. So, yeah, I feel good.”
The Thunder knew Dieng would take time, and spent the first few seasons of his career working on his physique. Dieng has been heavily focused on putting weight onto his frame, and this offseason he was able to add to his skillset. He has a chance to be a connector with the Thunder's current core.
“I was more gaining some weight for me,” Dieng said. “That's what I did the last three years. I think I really improved in that. And, yeah, I feel the changes mentally and physically on the court.”
For Dieng, the pressure is off. He doesn't have to be the star. He just has to find a way to fit in. And on this Thunder team, full of ultra talented players, it shouldn't be too hard. He has a great looking jumper, a strong transition game, and the frame to be a great defender. It's time to stay healthy, as he spoke on, and focus on consistency.
"We have a really good team and really deep team," Dieng said. "I'm just staying ready, waiting for my name to get called. And, yeah, I'm here to help the team win."