Ousmane Dieng Returns to Fold For OKC Thunder
This is a big season for Ousmane Dieng. The Oklahoma City Thunder already have a crowded roster when healthy and its wallet full of incoming picks is not getting any lighter. Soon, the Thunder will need to make tough decisions. Though, you want as much data as possible before that point.
That is why, this is a now-or-never season for Dieng. The lottery pick has spent most of his time in the NBA G League since the 2022 NBA Draft, and had the door left open for NBA chances this season due to injuries.
So far this season, Dieng has logged 16 games, posting 11 minutes per game while averaging three points, two rebounds, nearly an assist and a stock per game. The no. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is shooting 34 percent from the floor, 25 percent from 3-point land and 63 percent from the charity stripe.
Oklahoma City saw him go down in his G League debut this season with a fingure injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 24. Now, Dieng is off the injury report signaling he is available for the Thunder tonight against the Orlando Magic.
The Thunder still lack front court depth, with just Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams eating minutes down low.. Oklahoma City could push Dieng out there with its secondary unit to give itself more size and at least a defender that is trusted to stay in front and wall up at the rim, compared to other bench options.
