Pair of OKC Thunder Players Assigned to G League
With the G League slate starting to ramp up, Oklahoma City is starting to take advantage of the reps it can provide for younger prospects. It has been a common theme that the Thunder has utilized over the last few seasons.
On Friday, the team announced that Dillon Jones and Ousmane Dieng have been assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue. This news comes on the heels of the Thunder getting Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams back in the lineup, while Jaylin Williams is seemingly nearing his return. Oklahoma City’s rotation, while still rotating often, is becoming more clear. With Hartenstein back in the mix, the team should have some normalcy moving forward.
Both Jones and Dieng have played meaningful minutes over the first 16 games of the season. At times, each has contributed and played a big role in securing a win. At other times, though, the struggles and inconsistencies have showed up.
Dieng had a handful of solid games to start the season but has struggled mightily on offense since. He’s averaging a career-low 3.5 points on just 33.9% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range. He has been a connector at times, but nearly every part of his game still needs plenty of work. Oklahoma City gave him an early chance to show off his improvement, but the inconsistency is still a problem. Over the last few seasons, G League trips have been a massive confidence booster for Dieng, and this one should be the same. He’s the star for the Blue.
Jones had a big performance against Dallas last week adding 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds on 5-of-6 from the floor, and it felt like he started to turn a corner. Other than that, it has been a slow start for the first round pick. His positional versatility and physical mindset could really help the Thunder down the road, and finding his groove with the Blue could be super helpful.
Both Dieng and Jones will get another shot to prove it for the Thunder this season. Oklahoma City could need them both down the stretch — injuries are unpredictable, as we’ve seen. This time in the G League could help them prepare for when their number is called and get the reps they need.
