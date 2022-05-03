Path Back to Contention: Bucks and Celtics Setting the Example

Milwaukee and Boston rebuilding through the draft proves that it can work for Oklahoma City.

Ahead of Game 2 between Boston and Milwaukee on Tuesday night, the path back to contention for both teams should be a welcoming sight for all NBA fans tired of the super-team years.

While the Bucks have already achieved the dream, winning the NBA Finals, seeing two teams like the Bucks and the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs is encouraging for Thunder fans. Both teams rebuilt through the draft, selecting their superstar, and finding role players by need.

With the Bucks, it obviously took a little more luck. It’s very, very rare to draft the best player in the NBA at pick No. 15. The Bucks drafted plenty of talent and have used it in trades to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with star power. The Bucks traded for both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

The Thunder can follow this blueprint by trading assets when the time is right to acquire a star. While having two potential stars already on roster, trading future assets to lure in a third could be monumental.

In Boston’s case, the team is fully homegrown. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were all drafted by the Celtics. They even drafted a good portion of role players, too, including Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard.

When they saw team needs, they went out and acquired Al Horford in the offseason and Derrick White at the trade deadline.

This may suit Oklahoma City’s rebuild a bit better, as Sam Presti seems to want to rely heavily on the draft. In doing this, Oklahoma City can pick and choose their potential stars while surrounding the team with key needs.

The Thunder will have a chance to select a third star in the 2022 NBA Draft, speeding up the process. With that third star, and the blueprint somewhat complete, Presti can begin to focus on team needs and tailor to his stars. Developing the potential young role players now, like Tre Mann, is crucial to the process too.

