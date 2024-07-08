Pelicans Wing Praises OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Offensive Ability
On July 1, New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III made a guest appearance on Paul George's podcast, Podcast P.
In his conversation with the former OKC Thunder All-Star, Murphy, George and the show's two co-hosts talked about the state of the NBA. At one point, one of George's co-hosts asked Murphy who the toughest player for him to guard has been over his first three seasons in the league.
After some consideration, Murphy conceded that Oklahoma City standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the most difficult player for him to cover.
"A lot of guys have a cadence, a rhythm, and like a timing that they play with," Murphy said. "I don't know what his timing is. Like you really don't know, and he just moves so different and unorthodox. ... I think I did a little better in that playoff series. Obviously, he scores 30 (points) a game. I think that's the biggest thing people have to understand. If a person scores 30, and averages 30 for the whole season, they can score on anybody. ... This is his average for 82 games and, he doesn't sit out games either, he does this."
When OKC met New Orleans in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs this season, the series that Murphy eluded too, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 27.3 points, six rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the floor.
George agreed with Murphy that Gilgeous-Alexander's unique playstyle, movements, body control and finishing ability all make him one of the most gifted offensive players in the NBA.
"Shai is a tough coverage man," George agreed. "He does things where you don't think he's attacking you, but then when you're guarding him you're like, 'Oh this (dude) is attacking me right now' and before you know it he's (scoring a) left hand scoop layup."
Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive offensive skill set has helped him develop into one of the best players in the world, averaging over 30 points per game over the past two seasons and finished second in the MVP race behind only three-time winner Nikola Jokic.
