76ers Woes Continue to Aid OKC Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers woes continued as they suffered a tight 106-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
The defeat marked their fourth-straight, made even worse by the fact the team had its core three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Not accounting for the fact it lost to one of just six teams with a worse record on the season, on its own home turf.
As it stands now, Philadelphia owns just a 20-33 record overall, massively underachieving relative to what most experts thought coming into the 2024-25 season.
And so far this season, Philadelphia’s loss has been Oklahoma City’ gain.
The Thunder own the Sixers first round pick at the 2025 NBA Draft this season, with Philadelphia owning top-six protections. Right now, the team owns the seventh worst record, with just a 30% chance to retain their selection within the top-four. Should the pick land at No. 7 or lower — which currently has around a 68% of happening.
Led by the former MVP in Embiid, with a roster clearly designed to win now — despite what the record so far may show — Philadelphia could very well still make their move this season. They’re still hanging around the Play-In range, and have plenty of time post-All-Star break to earn their way into the postseason.
Even still, their lackluster record so far has all but guaranteed a solid selection for the Thunder. And the 2025 NBA Draft is already gaining a reputation as a solid one with players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and more.
While OKC isn’t likely to land any of those players in the top five, it only shoves still-talented players further down to their spot.
