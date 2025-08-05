Phoenix Suns Won't be a Contender this Season
The Phoenix Suns went through a tailspin this summer. After some buildup, they traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, before it bought out the contract of Bradley Beal to allow him to sign with the LA Clippers. To put it simply, the Suns are no longer in the hunt to compete for championships.
Phoenix still, of course, has a bona fide star in Devin Booker at the forefront. There are no signs that he will be next; it's likely that the Suns continue to build around him for the next few years. As long as they have him, they should at least be on the border of the playoffs.
That said, there are a lot of question marks throughout the rest of the roster. Phoenix acquired Jalen Green in the Durant trade, and while he's shown promise in his young career, he slots in as a rather redundant player alongside Booker. Both like to do similar things on the offensive side of the ball, but Booker does it a lot more effectively.
Looking past the two guards, there isn't a whole lot else. Mark Williams is the new starting center and has shown flashes of potential in Charlotte, but he's dealt with injuries that could hinder his development. The likes of Dillon Brooks and Royce O'Neale are effective role players, though they aren't going to move the needle enough to make the Suns a series threat in the Western Conference.
Phoenix didn't make the playoffs last year, and they certainly aren't going to this time around if things look the same on the roster. The West is deep as-is with serious contenders, so it wouldn't be a terrible idea for the Suns to take a year off and try to get a solid draft pick.
There are several teams that could make a push to go after the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, but it doesn't look like Phoenix will be one of them. The Rockets with Durant will be one of those teams — they have the star power and depth to be a legitimate contender.
The Thunder will have a lot of teams eyeing it this season. However, it still remains the favorite to come out of the West.