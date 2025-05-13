Playoff OKC Thunder Gaining Invaluable Experience Away From Home
Clutch-time road games have become the norm for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder over their last two playoff runs. On Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma City won a 92-87 slogfest against the Denver Nuggets to tie its second-round series at two games apiece despite shooting 45.7% on 2-pointers, 24.4% on 3-pointers and 10 fewer free throws than the home team.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed all seven clutch-time shots during an overtime Game 3 loss, converted a floater and fadeaway jumper on back-to-back trips to give the Thunder a two-possession lead with four and a half minutes left — which remained intact until Aaron Gordon banked in a last-second triple to bring the Nuggets within three points.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams each made driving layups in the final minutes, and the latter kept Denver at bay with four intentional free throws.
"I always marvel at (Gilgeous-Alexander's) ability to get himself back to zero after every single game," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "Usually, he's getting himself back to zero off a great game. That's his secret sauce — he stays so level and humble despite his success. But when he does fail, he doesn't point fingers. He doesn't pout. He's not emotional. He's not angry. ... He's the last guy you're worried about bouncing back from a tough shooting night."
The Thunder has gone 5-3 with a +11 point differential in its last eight road playoff games dating back to Game 4 of last season's first round against the New Orleans Pelicans. All eight finished with single-digit scoring margins, exemplifying how tough it is for any playoff team to win big in the opponent's city.
Oklahoma City has had different heroes throughout those five wins. Williams and Josh Giddey helped complete the 2024 sweep by outscoring the Pelicans, 20-18, in Game 4's fourth quarter after the Thunder lost the first three frames by a point. Gilgeous-Alexander drained numerous mid-range jumpers against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the following second round. This year's first round saw Alex Caruso unleash defensive fury in Memphis. He picked up three steals and a block in the fourth quarter alone as the Grizzlies blew a 29-point Game 3 advantage.
Gilgeous-Alexander, one of three 2024-25 MVP finalists, displayed that reputation on Sunday and with an efficient 38-point performance to close out the Grizzlies.
"Those are the moments where the guy on the team earns his buck, you earn your money," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "You close games, you win games. That's what everything's about — winning games. The later you go in the season, the better the teams, the closer the games. And you need to rise to the occasion."
Oklahoma City returns home for Game 5 against Denver tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.