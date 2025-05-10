Late-Game Execution Dooms SGA, OKC Thunder in Game 3
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Friday night's fourth quarter with a three-point lead despite shooting 6-for-24 on 3-pointers and 11-for-18 on free throws. It had quieted the Denver Nuggets' overall offensive rebounding (3) and best player, Nikola Jokic, who finished the night with 17 missed shots and eight turnovers. These were essentially best-case scenarios for the away team.
However, the Thunder, primarily superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, settled again and again for isolation jumpers down the stretch. Oklahoma City fell 113-104 in Game 3 after scoring nine points in the final 10 minutes, including two overtime points.
Gilgeous-Alexander missed his final seven shot attempts — five jump shots and two floaters — and did not attempt a field goal in overtime. Four would have given the Thunder a two-possession lead, while three would have given the Thunder a one-possession lead. He forced up a 12-foot floater over Christian Braun in the final seconds which gave the Nuggets an opportunity to win in regulation.
"A few of those shots felt good — more than a few. They didn't go in, obviously," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It ultimately felt like a lot of settling for jump shots. I always say the consistency of jump shots always goes up and down. You get hot some nights, some nights you miss. The most reliable thing is the paint and the rim, and I don't think I did a good enough job."
Jalen Williams bailed Oklahoma City out on multiple stagnant possessions. He executed a difficult hesitation and layup over Aaron Gordon with four minutes remaining in regulation, and swished a second-chance 3-pointer with the shot clock expiring two minutes later. Williams also drew all four Thunder free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Williams said being unable to establish separation hurt the Thunder, but that the playoffs "test your conviction." Oklahoma City did not take a double-digit lead for the first time in seven total games against the Nuggets this season.
"As a team, we know this s--t's not easy," Williams said. "We're playing against a team that's very good, that's won at a high rate. Not everything's going to be all sunshine and rainbows. There's going to be a lot of ups and downs, and it's about how you win these days in between (games)."
In the regular season, Denver established the third-highest net rating (+14.8) across high and very-high leverage possessions. It has outworked and outplayed Oklahoma City in both clutch-time situations so far — and the No. 1 seed must change that to save its season.
"This is three games in a row we've had control of the game, and two of them we've let slip," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I think whichever way we can, find ways to close games better."
The Thunder plays Game 4 against the Nuggets tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.