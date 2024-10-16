Popular Video Game Projecting Big Season for OKC Thunder Trio
Many observers and national media members are expecting the Oklahoma City Thunder to have another successful year after winning 57 games in 2023-24.
Most recently, EA Sports' popular NBA-themed video game, NBA 2K25, simulated the upcoming season and received impressive results.
Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, the runner-up for the 2024 NBA MVP award, averaged 31.9 points, 6.5 assists and six rebounds per game in the simulation. While this would be an increase from last season in each statistical category, Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season weren't far off from what the simulation projected.
If SGA were to put up these numbers for an entire season, however, he would reach new career-highs in points, rebounds and assists.
The video game's simulation projected Chet Holmgren to average 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and two blocks per game. While this situation would see Holmgren increase his scoring and rebounding output, the star defender averaged more than two blocks per game as a rookie last year.
Once again, however, the statistics the video game projected are similar to Holmgren's 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a first-year player. If the former Gonzaga standout can increase his rebounding numbers by 1.5 per game, the Thunder should be much better on the glass this season, especially with Isaiah Hartenstein on the roster.
Finally, NBA 2K25 projected Jalen Williams to average 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
In the simulation, Williams' scoring and rebounding numbers had the biggest jump from his total in 2023-24. As a second-year player, the Santa Barbara product tallied 19.1 points and four rebounds per game.
Entering his third year in the league, it would not be surprising to see Williams' average over 21 points per game, especially as he continues to become even more effective from beyond the arc.
After averaging just four rebounds per game despite his size and strength, however, Williams increasing his total to more than six per contest would be a huge asset for Mark Daigneault and the Thunder.
