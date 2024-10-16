Inside The Thunder

Popular Video Game Projecting Big Season for OKC Thunder Trio

NBA 2K25, a popular video game, recently simulated the upcoming season, getting impressive results from Oklahoma City's squad.

Randall Sweet

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks to the bench with forwards Chet Holmgren (7) and Jalen Williams (8) and guard Luguentz Dort (second from right) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks to the bench with forwards Chet Holmgren (7) and Jalen Williams (8) and guard Luguentz Dort (second from right) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Many observers and national media members are expecting the Oklahoma City Thunder to have another successful year after winning 57 games in 2023-24.

Most recently, EA Sports' popular NBA-themed video game, NBA 2K25, simulated the upcoming season and received impressive results.

Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, the runner-up for the 2024 NBA MVP award, averaged 31.9 points, 6.5 assists and six rebounds per game in the simulation. While this would be an increase from last season in each statistical category, Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season weren't far off from what the simulation projected.

If SGA were to put up these numbers for an entire season, however, he would reach new career-highs in points, rebounds and assists.

The video game's simulation projected Chet Holmgren to average 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and two blocks per game. While this situation would see Holmgren increase his scoring and rebounding output, the star defender averaged more than two blocks per game as a rookie last year.

Once again, however, the statistics the video game projected are similar to Holmgren's 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a first-year player. If the former Gonzaga standout can increase his rebounding numbers by 1.5 per game, the Thunder should be much better on the glass this season, especially with Isaiah Hartenstein on the roster.

Finally, NBA 2K25 projected Jalen Williams to average 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

In the simulation, Williams' scoring and rebounding numbers had the biggest jump from his total in 2023-24. As a second-year player, the Santa Barbara product tallied 19.1 points and four rebounds per game.

Entering his third year in the league, it would not be surprising to see Williams' average over 21 points per game, especially as he continues to become even more effective from beyond the arc.

After averaging just four rebounds per game despite his size and strength, however, Williams increasing his total to more than six per contest would be a huge asset for Mark Daigneault and the Thunder.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Randall Sweet
RANDALL SWEET

Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.

Home/News