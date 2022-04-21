Skip to main content

Potential Thunder Target Shaedon Sharpe to Enter 2022 NBA Draft

Intriguing guard prospect Shaedon Sharpe has entered his name for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe is reportedly entering his name into the 2022 NBA Draft as of Thursday.

An intriguing prospect who logged no college basketball minutes, Sharpe will assuredly be selected in the lottery, and has even been mocked as a top five draft pick, right in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s range.

Sharpe played high school ball at Dream City Christian in Arizona, and was one of the top ranked players in his class across nearly every recruiting site.

His lack of college play is a slight hit, but the skill and pedigree is obviously there.

At 6-foot-6, 201-pounds, Sharpe is an uber-athletic high flyer. He’ll likely make his name off his athleticism, but has shown to have a smooth shot and the early makings of creation skills.

There’s lots of questions around Sharpe’s game that playing at the next level would’ve answered: Can he operate in the pick-and-roll, is his shot consistent and what is his defensive ability and motor?

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

But for a team like Oklahoma City who likely has the time and resources to take on shot on someone with flaws, Sharpe could be a perfect fit.

The Thunder will likely be after one of the top three prospects, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr., but if the luck doesn’t fall their way yet again, Sharpe is an intriguing option.

With Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder already have experience in three guard lineups, and with a lengthier frame, Sharpe could fit in with ease.

Sharpe could potentially showcase his talents at the NBA combine, but if he’s made it this far already on hype alone, he might opt against hurting his stock.

The NBA combine takes place from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22.

